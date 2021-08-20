Federal appeals court allows Biden administration’s eviction moratorium to continue

CNN - US Politics

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

A federal appeals court on Friday said that it would not block the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium.

In a brief order, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit said it was denying a request from the landlord groups, who are challenging the moratorium, to reverse a previous court order that has allowed it to continue.

This is a breaking story and will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.