The week in 16 headlines
By Lauren Dezenski, CNN
This week, President Joe Biden defended his handling of the situation in Afghanistan as conditions deteriorated rapidly amid Taliban control. On Thursday, a bomb threat at the US Capitol reinforced fears of terrorism within America’s own borders.
Monday
- US resumes operations at Kabul airport after US forces kill two armed men
- Biden admits Afghanistan’s collapse ‘did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated’
- Biden administration expected to advise Covid booster shots for most Americans
Tuesday
- Biden administration embroiled in internal blame-shifting amid Afghanistan chaos
- An incoherent strategy doomed the 20-year US mission in Afghanistan, watchdog says as US withdraws
- US to ship first of the 500 million Pfizer doses Biden pledged to donate globally
- House Democrats face major divisions over infrastructure strategy
Wednesday
- Georgia officials advance controversial review of Fulton County elections operations
- ‘We’re going to do both’: White House argues it can offer booster shots to Americans while sharing vaccines globally
- Biden promised allies ‘America is back.’ Chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal is making them fear it’s still ‘America First.’
Thursday
- President and first lady plan to get their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots once they’re eligible, Biden says
- Police identify suspect who surrendered after claiming to have a bomb near US Capitol
- Pentagon ramping up Kabul evacuation efforts as many struggle to reach airport
Friday
- Simple steps for coexisting with the coronavirus
- Europe left exposed as Biden walks America away from the world stage
- New pandemic school year is a nightmare for parents and a new test for Biden
And that was the week in 16 headlines.
