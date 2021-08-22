Biden’s national security adviser says ISIS threat against Kabul airport is ‘real’ and ‘acute’

CNN - US Politics

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the threat of ISIS against the large mass of Americans and Afghans at the Kabul airport trying to evacuate Afghanistan is “real,” adding that the US is placing “paramount priority” on preventing any terrorist attack.

“The threat is real. It’s acute. It is persistent. And it is something we’re focused on with every tool in our arsenal,” Sullivan told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “State of the Union” Sunday.

Sullivan said US commanders on the ground “have a wide variety of capabilities they’re using to defend the airfield against a potential terrorist attack” and the US is working with the intelligence community to determine where a potential attack might originate.

“It is something that we are placing paramount priority on stopping or disrupting, and we’ll do everything we can as long as we’re on the ground to keep that from happening, but we are taking it absolutely deadly seriously,” he said.

