Time’s Up CEO resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal

CNN - US Politics

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen on Thursday announced she was resigning from her position at the women’s rights organization amid backlash over its connection to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal.

“Now is the time for TIME’S UP to evolve and move forward as there is so much more work to do for women. It is clear that I am not the leader who can accomplish that in this moment,” Tchen said in a statement posted to her Twitter account.

“I am especially aware that my position at the helm of TIME’S UP has become a painful and divisive focal point, where those very women and other activists who should be working together to fight for change are instead battling each other in harmful ways. Therefore, it is time for me to resign and continue to work for change in other ways, and to let TIME’S UP engage in the thoughtful and meaningful process I know will occur to move forward.”

Tchen is the second high-level Time’s Up official to step down in recent weeks. Earlier this month, board co-chair Roberta Kaplan resigned after it came to light that she had reviewed a draft of a letter questioning the character of one of Cuomo’s accusers, Lindsey Boylan.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

