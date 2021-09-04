Kamala Harris to campaign with Gavin Newsom in final stretch before California recall election

CNN - US Politics

By Maeve Reston, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Bay Area Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the plans.

The former California senator will be among the most high-profile surrogates for the Democratic governor, who’s facing a September 14 special election to oust him, motivated in part by anger toward his pandemic restrictions.

Harris had been scheduled to campaign with Newsom last month but canceled her rally after a terrorist attack in Afghanistan killed 13 US service members.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

