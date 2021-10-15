Biden to speak with Bill Clinton after former president’s hospitalization

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden will speak with former President Bill Clinton on Friday after Clinton was hospitalized for an infection, the White House said Friday.

“The President sends his best wishes to President Clinton. President Biden will be speaking to the President later today. So they have not connected yet but we’re hoping to connect them later today,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden headed to events in Connecticut.

Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center’s intensive care unit Tuesday for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, his doctors told CNN on Thursday. He is in good spirits, talking to family and staff, and has been up and walking, according to both his doctors and his staff.

The former President was in California for a private event for his foundation and had been feeling fatigued on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital after testing, according to his office. Hillary Clinton went to the event on Thursday evening to “represent both of them” and then went to the hospital to be with the former President, a Clinton spokesman told CNN.

The former President’s doctors said urologic infections are very common in older people, and they are easily treated, although they can quickly spread to the bloodstream. Clinton was expected to be given intravenous antibiotics until Friday, when he would likely be switched to oral antibiotics. His vital measurements are all stable, the doctors said.

Clinton, 75, had quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004 and had two stents inserted to open one artery in 2010.

Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said Thursday that the former President was “on the mend” and “in good spirits.”

