Americans among more than 350 passengers who departed Kabul on evacuation flight Sunday

One of the largest evacuation flights departed Kabul on Sunday with an unknown number of Americans on board and is on its way to Doha, a senior Qatari government official tells CNN.

The ninth evacuation flight from Afghanistan since August 31 is carrying 353 evacuees, including faculty, staff, and students from the American University of Afghanistan, as well as citizens from Afghanistan, the United States, the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia, among others, according to the official.

The official did not say how many Americans were on board. CNN has reached out to the US State Department.

Upon arrival in Doha, Qatar, the passengers will be transported to a facility currently hosting evacuees, where they will be tested for Covid-19. They will remain in Doha until departing for their ultimate destination.

The Qatari official said that Qatar will “continue to work with international partners on efforts that ensure freedom of movement in Afghanistan, including through serving as an active mediator between various parties. We remain focused on providing humanitarian aid to the country and are dedicated to promoting a stable and peaceful Afghanistan moving forward.”

