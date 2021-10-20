Westchester County district attorney’s office investigating Trump Organization golf course property taxes

By Sonia Moghe and Kara Scannell, CNN

The Westchester County, New York, district attorney’s office has opened an investigation into the Trump Organization, looking into whether the company misled a local town over the property value of its golf course for tax purposes, multiple people familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.

Investigators are looking at the value Trump placed on the property in public federal disclosure forms compared to the much lower value that was negotiated with officials in the town where the golf club is located, a source confirmed to CNN.

The investigation has been ongoing for months. At this time no one has been charged or accused of wrongdoing. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization denied any wrongdoing.

The New York Times first reported the existence of the investigation.

A spokesperson with Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah’s office had no comment when contacted by CNN.

People familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that investigators have subpoenaed property tax records from the Town of Ossining, as well as documents from the Trump Organization. A spokesperson for the town would not comment.

The Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg are already under criminal indictment in Manhattan where they are charged with taking part in a scheme to defraud, as well as conspiracy, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump was not charged. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have each pleaded not guilty.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is still investigating other Trump properties and their valuations.

In July, the Ossining town board approved a settlement with Trump National Golf Club LLC “correcting and reducing” the assessed value of the company’s Westchester golf club for five years starting in 2016, with the final assessed values for the club ranging from $9.75 million to $11 million. The town had originally assessed the club’s value as high as $15.8 million in 2018 and 2019. In a financial disclosure form for 2021, Trump listed the value of his Westchester Trump National Golf Club property at “over” $50 million, and also stated that the club brought in a revenue of about $6.3 million.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement to CNN that the assessed value of its golf course was resolved by the company and the town jointly.

“The Club’s request for a review of its tax assessments was amicably resolved earlier this year and signed off by the Town Board, the Town Assessor, Special Counsel for the Town (who determined the settlement to be both ‘appropriate and in the best interests of the Town of Ossining’), the Briarcliff Manor School District, the Office of the Westchester County Attorney and the Westchester County Supreme Court judge presiding over the matter,” the spokesperson said. “Accordingly, the suggestion that anything was inappropriate is completely false and incredibly irresponsible. The witch hunt continues …”

Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg would not comment on whether she or other town officials were contacted by investigators at the Westchester District Attorney’s Office, but released a statement to CNN on the settlement regarding the golf course’s assessed value.

“We believe this settlement is in the best interests of the town’s residents and businesses,” Levenberg, said in a statement to CNN. “Each side compromised in the interest of reaching an agreement.”

