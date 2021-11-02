Biden makes the case for democracies to lead the way on climate crisis during final day in Glasgow

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden is spending his final day of his trip to Europe making the case for democracies to lead the way on fighting the climate crisis and announcing new climate-related initiatives at the United Nations summit in Glasgow.

During a meeting on the margins of the summit regarding climate aspects of his Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, the President argued that the collective effort by western nations to support infrastructure in the developing world is a chance to prove democracy can still deliver.

The B3W program was announced in June at the G7. It is meant to counter China’s Belt and Road initiative.

“We offer a positive alternative to debt traps and corruption. We can hold entire countries back if we don’t do that. Transparency is critically important. And by assisting and responding to the needs of developing countries, rather than dictating projects from afar, we can deliver the greatest impact for those who need it the most,” Biden said. “We have to show — and I think we will show — that democracy is still the best way for delivering results.”

Biden said there’s an “urgent need for infrastructure development in countries … that prioritizes the fight against climate change from the moment the spade goes into the ground and jumpstarts green, economic growth.”

“By coming together to make a difference in the lives of people all around the world, you have to show — and I think we will show — that democracy is still the best way for delivering results,” he added.

Earlier Tuesday, Biden launched a new plan to conserve forests worldwide that aims to bring together diplomatic, economic and policy tools to promote preservation of forests around the world.

The issue of keeping important ecosystems alive is an “indispensable piece of keeping our climate goals within reach,” the President said.

Biden cited forests’ ability to capture carbon and promote biodiversity as reasons to place attention on the issue, in addition to reducing emissions.

“We need to approach this issue with the same seriousness as decarbonizing our economies. That’s what we’re doing in the United States,” Biden said.

Biden will announce a new clean energy demand initiative and launch the first movers coalition — “a platform for building private sector demand to speed clean energy technology innovation and confront the climate crisis,” a senior administration official said.

The President is also expected to deliver remarks at an event to highlight the progress of the Global Methane Pledge and launch a new initiative to ratchet up methane reduction efforts.

The Biden administration is proposing new rules from a number of federal agencies to slash methane emissions, which includes a regulation from the Environmental Protection Agency that would push oil and gas companies to more accurately detect, monitor and repair methane leaks from new and existing wells, pipelines and other equipment.

The President will also deliver remarks at a summit event about “Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment” before holding a press conference — his second press conference of the trip. He then departs Scotland Tuesday evening, and arrives back in Washington early Wednesday.

Biden has spent five days in Rome and Glasgow to attend the earlier Group of 20 meeting and the climate summit.

