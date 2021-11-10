Biden to hold signing ceremony on Monday for bipartisan infrastructure bill

By Sam Fossum, CNN

President Joe Biden will sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday during a ceremony that will include members of Congress, governors and mayors from both parties, the White House announced on Wednesday.

“At the signing ceremony, the President will highlight how he is following through on his commitment to rebuild the middle class and the historic benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will deliver for American families,” according to a news release from the White House.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

