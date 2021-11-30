Biden says his ‘heart goes out’ to families affected by Michigan school shooting

By Allie Malloy, CNN

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his “heart goes out” to the families affected by a school shooting in southeast Michigan, which left three dead and six others injured.

“I was informed after the tour, I learned about a school shooting in Michigan. As we learn the full details my heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one,” Biden said at the start of a speech in Minnesota.

Biden said the suspect “turned himself in and claimed his right against self-incrimination and turned over his pistol. That’s all that we know about it.”

Three people have died and six more were injured in the shooting Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, authorities said. The three killed are believed to be students, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe said at a news conference, and one of those shot is believed to be a teacher. The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old sophomore boy and is in custody, McCabe said.

“You gotta know that whole community has to be just in a state of shock right now,” Biden added.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.