Devin Nunes says he’s leaving Congress by the end of the year

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California announced Monday he’ll leave the House in the coming weeks, in order to follow an undisclosed “new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in.”

“I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021,” Nunes said in a letter to his constituents.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

