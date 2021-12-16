Biden officially acknowledges Build Back Better will miss deadline but says he’s ‘determined’ to see bill on Senate floor ‘as early as possible’

By Phil Mattingly, CNN

President Joe Biden, in a lengthy statement, implicitly acknowledged ongoing negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin and procedural steps will cause Democrats to miss the Christmas deadline for Senate passage of his $1.75 trillion economic and climate package, noting that Democrats will continue to work together “over the days and weeks ahead” to get the proposal to the Senate floor.

“My team and I are having ongoing discussions with Senator Manchin; that work will continue next week,” Biden said in the statement. “It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote. We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead; Leader Schumer and I are determined to see the bill successfully on the floor as early as possible.”

Biden reiterated, however, that he still believed the bill would pass — and more importantly, that Manchin has indicated in their recent discussions that he supports the general outlines of the proposal.

“Senator Manchin has reiterated his support for Build Back Better funding at the level of the framework plan I announced in September,” Biden said. “I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition.”

Biden also acknowledged Democratic efforts to find a path forward on voting rights legislation, noting the Zoom call CNN reported he had with several Democratic senators earlier on Thursday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

