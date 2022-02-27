Capitol Police to erect fence on Capitol grounds ahead of State of the Union address

By Whitney Wild

US Capitol Police will once again erect a fence on Capitol grounds ahead of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address Tuesday, the department announced Sunday.

The fencing illustrates the heightened security plans as law enforcement in Washington, DC, prepare for possible protests by big rig truckers in the coming days.

In a statement, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the decision to install the fence in the inner perimeter of the Capitol grounds was made in conjunction with the US Secret Service.

The event is a National Special Security Event, placing the Secret Service in charge of planning.

“I have also requested support from outside law enforcement agencies as well as the National Guard to assist with our security precautions,” Manger said in the statement.

The news comes as officials around DC have announced robust plans to shore up the area after protesters claimed they planned to drive semi-trucks into the DC area to protest perceived government overreach. CNN learned last week the Capitol Police plans include a list of creative options, such as renting a big rig truck, contracting with big rig mechanics and renting towing vehicles to manage the potential protest. Further, CNN learned that the department plans to spread out dozens of check points.

Capitol Police announced several road closures beginning the evening of March 1.

