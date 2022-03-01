Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds set to give GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union address

By Clare Foran, CNN

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is slated to deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

The speech will give Reynolds a prominent national platform to speak to the country and offer up a critique of the Biden administration agenda. It comes as Republicans work to make their case to the American public ahead of pivotal midterm elections that will determine which party controls the House and Senate.

It’s Washington tradition for the party locked out of power at the White House to pick a rising star within their ranks to give a rebuttal speech following the President’s annual State of the Union. The nationally televised speech serves as a way to counter-program and draw a contrast.

At the same time, the format — the rebuttal is typically delivered straight to a camera — can prove challenging and comes with a far less dynamic backdrop than the House chamber, where presidents deliver the State of the Union and are greeted by cheers and applause from members of their party.

Reynolds has made a name for herself as a proponent of limiting government mandates amid the pandemic and Republican congressional leaders praised her handling of Covid-19 when they announced she would deliver the GOP response.

Reynolds signed legislation into law last year that blocks mask mandates from being implemented in K-12 schools and prohibits cities and counties from requiring facial coverings in businesses. She also signed a bill into law last year that grants unemployment benefits to those who lose their jobs because they refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

This year’s State of the Union address — and GOP rebuttal — will take place as Biden confronts major challenges both at home and abroad.

It also comes amid record inflation and spiking consumer prices, and as many Americans feel fatigued during a pandemic that has stretched into its third year.

Biden is also facing some of the lowest approval ratings of his presidency just months before the critical upcoming midterm elections.

The State of the Union is also unfolding under the looming threat of the biggest military crisis in Europe since the Cold War as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine after launching an unprovoked attack on the nation.

While Democrats hope the State of the Union address will give Biden, and by extension their party, a boost, Republicans will use the opportunity to spotlight what they see as the major flaws and weaknesses in the President’s agenda and his tenure to date.

