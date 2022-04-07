Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid-19, spokesman says

By Annie Grayer and Clare Foran, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesman for the California Democrat said Thursday.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

