Democratic Rep. Kai Kahele will retire from Congress, source says

Democratic Rep. Kai Kahele of Hawaii is retiring from Congress at the end of his term, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The congressman has been telling colleagues that he intends to run for governor, according to a person close to him. That source said Kahele will make an announcement about his political future in early May.

Kahele, who has yet to release an official statement on stepping down, recently came under fire for his part-time work as a commercial pilot for Hawaiian Airlines, which raised questions of whether he was breaking any ethics rules for continuing his work with the airline. The congressman defended the arrangement, saying it complied with House Ethics rules.

