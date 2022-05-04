Donald Trump Jr. met with the House January 6 committee on Tuesday

By Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, met on Tuesday with the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, according to two sources familiar with the meeting.

Trump Jr. was a high-profile surrogate for the Trump campaign and was among the most prominent supporters of his father to push a false narrative about the election results in the period between the 2020 election and January 6, 2021. Trump Jr. was with the former President backstage outside the White House before his speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse.

A person familiar with the interview said it was conducted remotely, lasted a little more than three hours and was cordial. Trump Jr. answered all the questions and did not assert the Fifth Amendment during the interview, the person said.

CNN exclusively reported that on November 5, 2020, two days after the election and before the race was called, Trump Jr. texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows a lengthy message with a long list of steps the Trump campaign could take to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as the next President of the United States.

Trump Jr. joins a growing list of close associates and family members of the former President to cooperate with the committee. His sister Ivanka, her husband and top Trump adviser Jared Kushner and Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle have all sat for interviews with the committee.

A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment.

Alan Futerfas, an attorney for Trump Jr, declined to comment.

