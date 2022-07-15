Long-time Harris aide departing vice president’s office

By Jasmine Wright, CNN

Rohini Kosoglu, one of Vice President Kamala Harris’ longest serving aides, will be departing the office after nearly six years by her side, a White House official told CNN.

The departure of the long-time staffer comes after Harris faced a series of staff departures in her office late last year and into the beginning of 2022.

Kosoglu served as Harris’ domestic policy adviser after serving as a senior adviser to Harris during the transition and serving as chief of staff in both her Senate office and past presidential campaign.

Harris, in a statement to CNN, praised Kosoglu and said she would remain “a valued advisor and friend.”

“Rohini Kosoglu is a brilliant and trusted leader who has been at my side for years from the US Senate to the campaign trail to the White House. She has brought vision, strategic judgment, and a depth of experience as our administration has addressed some of the most urgent challenges facing our nation. She is an exceptional public servant and I am enormously grateful for her service. Rohini will remain a valued advisor and friend,” Harris said.

Kosoglu most recently led the vice president’s office on maternal health and reproductive rights, the policy adviser at the front of Harris’ efforts to protect the rights to abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Washington Post was first to report Kosoglu’s departure.

