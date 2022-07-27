House Oversight Committee chairman says she will subpoena Smith & Wesson for documents



CNN

By Kristin Wilson, Josh Campbell and Lauren Koenig, CNN

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said Wednesday she intends to subpoena the gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson for documents related to the sale and marketing of the company’s AR-style semiautomatic rifles and similar firearms.

Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said at the beginning of the hearing with the CEOs of gun manufacturers that the CEO of Smith & Wesson, Mark P. Smith, was invited but did not attend.

“His company is the second-leading rifle manufacturer in the country, and is responsible for the weapons used by mass murderers in Highland Park, in Parkland, and in other mass shootings,” Maloney said.

The hearing also opened with Maloney playing a video that includes survivors of mass shootings, as well as family members of victims, including the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 and the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, among others.

Maloney said that Smith had promised to testify, but “then he went back on his word –perhaps because he did not want to take responsibility for the death and destruction his company has caused.”

“But the time for dodging accountability is over,” Maloney said. “Today, I am announcing my intent to issue a subpoena for documents from Smith & Wesson’s CEO and other top executives, so we can finally get answers about why this company is selling assault weapons to mass murderers — answers we were hoping to get at today’s hearing.”

CNN has reached out to Smith & Wesson for comment on the forthcoming congressional subpoena seeking records, and for comment on the committee chairperson’s claim the company’s CEO reversed his decision to appear Wednesday.

Other executives did agree to testify. Christopher Killoy, president and CEO of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., and Marty Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Defense, LLC are addressing the committee Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.