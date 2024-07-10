New York Rep. Pat Ryan calls on Biden to step aside, eighth congressional Democrat to do so publicly

By Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — Moderate Rep. Pat Ryan of New York is calling for President Joe Biden to step aside as the Democratic Party’s nominee from the upcoming presidential election “for the good of the country,” the eighth congressional Democrat to say so publicly.

Ryan first made his comments in The New York Times and later wrote in a statement posted to X, saying, “I am asking Joe Biden to step aside – to deliver on his promise to be a bridge to a new generation of leaders.”

“Trump is an existential threat to American democracy; it is our duty to put forward the strongest candidate against him,” Ryan wrote. “Joe Biden is a patriot but is no longer the best candidate to defeat Trump.”

For the past week, Biden’s campaign has been trying to reassure his congressional allies of his chances in November, following a disastrous debate performance late last month that shook up the state of national politics. Democrats in both the House and Senate are openly airing concerns that Biden could lose against Trump and sink congressional candidates down-ballot along with him.

