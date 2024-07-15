Biden defends his rhetoric but concedes it was a mistake to make bullseye comment about Trump

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden defended himself against criticisms over his rhetoric, which has been put in the spotlight in the aftermath of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump – but said it was a mistake to say it was “time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

“It was a mistake to use the word,” Biden said in an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt on Monday.

“I meant focus on him. Focus on what he’s doing. Focus on his policies, focus on the number of lies he told at the debate,” he said.

Biden sought to turn the conversation back to Trump’s own words: “I’m not the guy that said, ‘I want to be a dictator on day one.’ I’m not the guy that refused to accept the outcome of the election. I’m not the guy who said he won’t accept the outcome of this election automatically. You can’t only love your country when you win. And so the focus was on what he’s saying.”

Pressed by Holt on whether he has used inciting language, Biden suggested that it was necessary to characterize Trump as a “threat to democracy.”

“How do you talk about the threat to democracy – which is real – when a president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything – because it may incite somebody?” he questioned.

He again turned the focus back on Trump’s own words, adding, “I am not engaged in that rhetoric. Now my opponent is engaged in that rhetoric: He talks about it’ll be a bloodbath if he loses, talking about how he’s going to forgive all the actions, I guess suspend the sentences of all those who were arrested and sentenced to go to jail because of what happened in the Capitol. I’m not out there making fun of like when remember the picture of Donald Trump when Nancy Pelosi’s husband was hit with a hammer going – talking – joking about it?”

