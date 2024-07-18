Would-be assassin posted on gaming site that ‘July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds,’ source says

By Sean Lyngaas, CNN

(CNN) — Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter in the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, wrote on the popular gaming platform Steam that “July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds,” a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The source did not elaborate on timing or whether there were other posts.

Investigators have been trying to learn more about what Crooks was doing in the days and hours leading up to his attempt to assassinate the former president. Crooks visited the Trump rally location twice, his cell phone contained images of both Trump and President Joe Biden, and the would-be assassin’s search history included dates of the Democratic National Convention as well as future Trump events, three US officials told CNN.

But investigators combing through Crooks’ physical and digital trail still lack the key detail that would explain why the 20-year-old climbed the roof in Butler, Pennsylvania, with an AR-style weapon: a motive.

Crooks also conducted searches online about major depression disorder, administration officials told Congress during briefings Wednesday.

