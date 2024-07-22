Jeffries and Schumer set to endorse Harris as soon as Monday as Pelosi throws her support behind the vice president

By Jamie Gangel, CNN

(CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the top two Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill, will endorse Kamala Harris in her presidential bid as soon as Monday, according to multiple sources familiar with the decision.

Jeffries told reporters Monday that he is “looking forward” to sitting down with Harris and Schumer but stopped short of endorsing her.

“Let me say that Vice President Kamala Harris has excited the community, she’s excited the House Democratic Caucus, and she’s exciting the country, and so I’m looking forward to sit down with her in person in short order with Leader Schumer,” said Jeffries, adding, “We’ll have more to say about the path forward” after the meeting.

In addition to the current leaders, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of the most influential Democratic lawmakers in Washington, endorsed Harris’ campaign in a statement Monday.

“Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” Pelosi said. “My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for President is official, personal and political.”

Harris’ candidacy has received a steady stream of endorsements that started Sunday afternoon after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her. Harris has the support of more than 30 Democratic senators and more than 80 House members — a number that has been consistently increasing Monday.

She also has the support of the political arms of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus.

