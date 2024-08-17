Biden prepares to open Democratic convention with push to elect Harris

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is spending the weekend readying his speech for the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, a moment markedly different than what he had prepared for just a few weeks ago before the Democratic Party coalesced around a new presidential nominee.

The president’s keynote speech Monday will provide Biden with one of the most high-profile moments he has left to address the American people as his more than five decades in politics begins to wind down. The remarks will come nearly one month after Biden bowed out of the 2024 race and threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris as his chosen successor.

Biden will make his case for why Harris should be elected president in front of thousands of Democratic delegates and party members at the United Center in Chicago just weeks after many in his own party publicly and privately clamored for him to end his presidential bid.

Biden’s aides believe he now enters the convention having earned the goodwill of the Democratic Party following a productive single term in the White House and his move to pass the torch to Harris.

The president is expected to use his speech to lay out his argument for Harris, describe the record they’ve achieved together and stress the need to defeat former President Donald Trump, who he believes poses a threat to democracy, Biden aides said.

“The President is expected to address how in the battle for the soul of America, we’ve ensured democracy prevailed, democracy delivered, and now, with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, we must ensure democracy is preserved,” a Biden aide said. “We inherited a series of cascading crises, emerged stronger than when we entered them, and are poised for a future of endless possibilities.”

As he prepared to board Marine One to fly to Camp David on Friday, the president was asked by reporters about his message for Democrats at the convention.

The president answered: “Win.”

First lady Jill Biden, a fierce defender and supporter of the president, will also speak at the convention on Monday night, aides said, and other Biden family members will join the first couple in Chicago.

Biden is working on his speech with longtime adviser Mike Donilon and Vinay Reddy, director of speechwriting at the White House, a source familiar with the preparations said. The president will zero in on the speech while spending the weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat he has often visited to prepare and rehearse major speeches like the State of the Union.

While the president is still grappling with the public and private efforts that forced him to abandon his 2024 bid, Biden aides said he has been pleased with the momentum around Harris’ candidacy. Aides believe his quick embrace of Harris as his successor helped contribute to the Democratic unity heading into August and the avoidance of a fractured convention.

Biden aides said the convention will tee up key contrasts between the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris White House and Trump’s time in office. That will include highlighting how together Biden and Harris helped the country overcome the pandemic, boosted the economy, worked to preserve democracy at home and on the international stage and restore﻿d decency to the White House.

Biden’s appearance at the convention comes just four years after he accepted his party’s nomination in Wilmington, Delaware, a moment stripped of the traditional in-person fanfare due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Harris will be the primary focus of this year’s convention, officials have planned small tributes to Biden throughout the week’s festivities. The convention’s logo incorporates a three striped flag that made up the “E” in the Biden-Harris campaign logo. Delegates will receive bags that feature coffee as a nod to “Cup of Joe” along with other items from local partners and vendors.

A key quote from Biden’s Oval Office speech addressing his decision to end his 2024 campaign — “History is in your hands” — will be featured on the stairs at the United Center where delegates are set to enter. Digital banners reading “History is in your hands. Let’s win this!” and “Spread the Faith” will be featured in the arena ahead of Biden’s speech on Monday.

Some staff from Biden’s 2020 campaign have organized a post-speech party on Monday for alumni of the Biden network, including staff in his senate office, vice presidential office and 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns, a source involved in the planning said.

The president’s speech comes as Biden is charting out what his final months in office will look like as he looks to burnish his legacy. He’s tasked his team with drafting plans for his closing agenda, which is expected to include further implementation of legislation, efforts to lower costs and a focus on foreign policy, including potential travel overseas as he looks to cement his impact on the world stage.

The president is planning to hit the campaign trail on behalf of Harris in the coming months, though it’s unclear how frequent those appearances might be. The two made their first official joint appearance in their new roles on Thursday as they promoted efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs at an event in Maryland.

Biden said Harris will make “one hell of a president” while she heaped praised on her White House partner.

“There’s a lot of love in this room for our president, and I think it’s for many, many reasons,” Harris said as supporters chanted, “Thank you, Joe.”

