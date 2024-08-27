Trump says he’s accepted rules for September 10 debate, which include muted mics

By Alejandra Jaramillo and Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced on Truth Social that he has “reached an agreement” to participate in a September 10 debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, noting that “the rules will be the same as the last CNN debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone.”

The rules will largely mirror the terms used by CNN for its June debate, including that microphones will be muted as the other candidate speaks and no studio audience will be present, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.

Trump’s announcement follows a period of negotiations between his and Harris’ campaigns, which had reached a stalemate over specific debate protocols, particularly regarding the muting of microphones when candidates are not speaking.

CNN has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.