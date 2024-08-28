Biden administration may soon restart key immigration program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans

By Priscilla Alvarez and Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — The Biden administration may soon restart a key immigration program that had been paused this summer over concerns of fraud, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The program allows migrants of certain nationalities to apply to legally migrate to the United States and has often been credited by Homeland Security officials for driving down border crossings. But it’s also become the source of political attacks by Republicans.

Former President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers have often slammed the program, falsely claiming that it allows undocumented immigrants to fly into the United States.

DHS is expected to implement enhancements to vetting procedures and new requirements for supporter applications for the program in the coming days, one source familiar with the plans said. The agency will begin by processing small batches of sponsor applications manually, the source added. The program is expected to run on a more fulsome scale in the coming weeks and months.

Since the parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV) was introduced more than a year ago, over 386,000 people of those nationalities have arrived. In addition to vetting, those who enter the US under that parole program are also required to have sponsors in the US. The purpose of the program is to keep people from crossing the border illegally by providing a legal pathway to the US.

Homeland Security officials found that some applications included serial sponsors providing false information, prompting concern within the department and resulting in pausing the program. No issues have been identified at this point with the immigrants who were applying, though a review is ongoing.

“Out of an abundance of caution, DHS has temporarily paused the issuance of advanced travel authorizations for new beneficiaries while it undertakes a review of supporter applications. DHS will restart application processing as quickly as possible, with appropriate safeguards,” a Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement.

“CHNV beneficiaries are thoroughly screened and vetted prior to their arrival to the United States. The multi-layered screening and vetting for advanced travel authorizations is separate from the screening of U.S.-based supporters. DHS has not identified issues of concern relating to the screening and vetting of beneficiaries,” the spokesperson added.

