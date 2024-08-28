Skip to Content
FBI releases photos of the gun used in Trump assassination attempt

Published 12:02 PM

By Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The FBI has released new photos of the gun used to shoot Donald Trump during a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as well as the backpack and explosives the shooter had in his car at the rally.

The pictures were released Wednesday as the FBI officials gave new details around Thomas Matthew Crooks’ internet searches in the days before the shooting and how investigators are using those searches to piece together his mindset that day.

The photos show the firearm’s collapsable stock, which investigators say may have been used to conceal the rife at the site.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

