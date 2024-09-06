Liz Cheney says Dick Cheney is voting for Kamala Harris



CNN

By Veronica Stracqualursi and Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said Friday that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, is voting for Democrat Kamala Harris over GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump in November.

“Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris,” the former Wyoming congresswoman said at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas.

Liz Cheney’s revelation comes just days after she herself announced that she would be voting for Harris, citing “the danger that Donald Trump poses.”

A vocal critic of the former president, the former congresswoman had previously told CNN she was committed to doing what’s necessary to stop Trump from returning to the White House, and she suggested Friday that her father shared her views.

“If you think about the moment that we’re in and you think about how serious this moment is, you know my dad believes – and he said publicly – that there’s never been an individual in our country who is as grave a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is,” she said in Austin.

Dick Cheney’s support for Harris represents a stunning move for the staunch conservative who was vice president to George W. Bush and a longtime congressman from Wyoming who held several leadership roles in the House Republican Caucus.

The former vice president was critical of his party and Trump in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. In campaign ads for his daughter’s 2022 reelection, he called Trump a “threat to our republic” and a “coward.”

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him,” Dick Cheney said of the former president in the ad.

His daughter’s outspokenness against Trump and the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election – including her vote to impeach him led to her losing her leadership position as the No. 3 House Republican. The GOP caucus ousted her as conference chair in May 2021 and replaced her with New York’s Elise Stefanik, a top Trump defender, several months after the January 6 attack.

Liz Cheney went on to serve as vice chair of the House select committee that investigated the Capitol riot and ultimately lost her seat in Congress to a Trump-backed Republican primary challenger.

