Vance blames liberal rhetoric for apparent assassination attempt against Trump

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — JD Vance on Monday blamed liberal rhetoric for the apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

“I know it’s popular on a lot of corners of the left to say that we have a both sides problem. And I’m not going to say we’re always perfect. I’m not going to say that conservatives always get things exactly right. But you know, the big difference between conservatives and liberals is that we have — no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months,” the Republican vice presidential candidate said at the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition dinner in Atlanta.

“I’d say that’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric, and needs to cut this crap out,” he continued.

Vance vowed to “do my part” to tone down the rhetoric and said he was speaking particularly to those who say that Trump needs to be “eliminated.”

“Somebody’s gonna get hurt by it, and it’s gonna destroy this country. Somebody is gonna get hurt. And you think about what an incredible wound it would open up in the United States of America, all of us, and I promise I will do my part to tone down the rhetoric,” Vance said. “But in particular, the people telling you that Donald Trump needs to be eliminated. You guys need to cut it out, or you’re gonna get somebody hurt.”

Trump earlier Monday confirmed he had spoken with President Joe Biden over the phone, saying in a statement that the pair “had a very nice call” and that it was about US Secret Service protection.

Biden – who told reporters Monday that he wants Congress to give the Secret Service “more help” in the wake of the incident – conveyed his relief that Trump was safe during the call, which a White House spokesperson described a “cordial conversation.”

Vice President Kamala Harris similarly said Sunday that she was thankful that Trump is safe. “As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence,” she said.

Monday morning, Elon Musk deleted a post on X that questioned why Trump has faced two apparent assassination attempts in recent months while Biden and Harris have not encountered any. Musk removed the post after initially resisting numerous calls Sunday night to do so. The X owner later claimed it was a joke.

The White House called the comment “irresponsible” and said violence should be “never encouraged or joked about.”

The Secret Service said it has seen Musk’s deleted post, with a spokesman for the agency declining to comment directly on it but saying the agency investigates all threats to the president and vice president.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence,” a Secret Service spokesman told CNN. “We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees.”

On Sunday, a Secret Service agent fired at a suspect, who officials said was within 500 yards of Trump, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Bradshaw said no shots were fired by the person, who later fled in a car. The Secret Service later said the suspect had no line of sight on the former president.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, has been charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number in connection with the incident. He appeared in federal court Monday morning.

The investigation into Sunday’s apparent attempt on Trump’s life is continuing, and additional charges could be brought, law enforcement officials familiar with the matter told CNN. The initial gun-related charges were filed as prosecutors seek to keep Routh detained while authorities continue to investigate the incident.

