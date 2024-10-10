Skip to Content
Senior citizens will get only a small boost in Social Security benefits in 2025

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Social Security recipients will see their monthly payments inch up by only 2.5% next year, as the steady decline in inflation puts a damper on the program’s annual cost-of-living-adjustment, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

