Harris uses Trump’s ‘enemy from within’ comment to portray GOP rival as dangerous and unstable

By Priscilla Alvarez and Eric Bradner, CNN

Erie, Pennsylvania (CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to slam Republican rival Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Monday night over the former president’s comment that the US military should handle “the enemy from within” on Election Day, a senior Harris campaign official said.

It’s the latest example of Harris’ campaign drawing sharper distinctions with Trump in the presidential race’s closing weeks, using the former president’s own words and those of his former aides to cast him as dangerous and unstable.

In Erie on Monday, Harris will highlight Trump’s comments Sunday on Fox News, when he said he isn’t worried about his supporters’ actions on Election Day.

“I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within,” he said.

“We have some very bad people. We have some sick people. Radical left lunatics,” Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

Harris on Monday plans to warn that Trump’s actions could put people’s freedom at risk. Harris’ campaign will also release a new ad, dubbed “Enemy Within,” which features Trump repeatedly invoking the phrase “the enemy from within” on the campaign trail.

The 30-second spot includes two former Trump aides, Olivia Troye, who served as an aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, and Kevin Carroll, a former Trump Homeland Security official.

“I do remember the day that he suggested that we shoot people on the streets,” Troye says in the ad.



“The second term would be worse,” Carroll says in the ad. “There will be no one to stop his worst instincts. Unchecked power. No guardrails. We elect Trump again, we’re in terrible danger.”

Harris also plans to show attendees in Erie what Trump rallies are like, the aide said.

She has previously urged voters to watch Trump rallies – an unusual move for a candidate, and one that underscores the Harris campaign’s belief that an unfiltered Trump is damaging to his own prospects.

“You will see during the course of his rallies he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about windmills cause cancer. And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom,” Harris said in her debate with Trump last month.

Her campaign in recent days has featured Republicans, including former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, highlighting Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Last week she launched an ad in North Carolina that included highlights from a recent campaign event with Cheney.

“Former generals, secretaries of defense, secretaries of the Army, Navy and Air Force, CIA directors, and National Security Council leaders under Democratic and Republican presidents, Republican members of Congress and even former Trump administration officials agree: There’s only one candidate fit to lead our nation and that’s Kamala Harris,” a narrator said in that spot.

