Harris makes surprise appearance on SNL and gives advice to fictional self played by Maya Rudolph



CNN

By Samantha Waldenberg and Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” making a surprise stop during the show’s last episode before Election Day to give her fictional self some advice ahead of the presidential election. “You got this,” Harris told her “SNL” alter ego, Maya Rudolph.

The cold open started with a spoof of CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” showing viewers a parodied Trump rally before cutting to a shot backstage of a fictional Harris event in Philadelphia.

After Andy Samberg, playing second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left the set, Rudolph walked over to sit at a dressing-room table and mused, “I just, I wish I could talk to someone who’s been in my shoes, you know, a Black, South Asian woman running for president, preferably from the Bay Area.”

Rudolph – who has played the vice president several times this fall on Saturday Night Live, then sat across from the real-life Harris, and the two women were dressed and styled nearly identically. Rudolph first played Harris in 2019 in a Democratic primary debate skit.

“You and me both, sister,” the vice president responded.

“It is nice to see you, Kamala, and I’m just here to remind you you got this because you can do something your opponent cannot do. You can open doors,” the vice president said through a set piece designed to look like a mirror.

At one point, Rudolph satirized the vice president’s laugh, to which the vice president responded, “I don’t really laugh like that, do I?”

“A little bit,” Rudolph responded.

Numerous cast members and actors appeared before the vice president made her surprise stop, including Samberg; Jim Gaffigan as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz; and Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden.

Harris’ appearance, less than three days before Election Day, aligns with the campaign’s media blitz of recent weeks, which aims to reach voters where they are — including friendlier interviews with Alex Cooper of “Call Her Daddy” and radio personality Charlemagne Tha God — as she remains in a dead heat race with former President Donald Trump.

Saturday’s show was hosted by comedian John Mulaney, who played President Joe Biden during a previous appearance, alongside musical guest Chappell Roan, who previously came under fire for waffling on who she would vote for before eventually announcing she will cast a ballot for Harris.

“SNL” has long waded into politics, lampooning events ranging from White House briefings to presidential debates. It kicked off its 50th season in September with a sketch on campaign rallies held by Harris and Trump.

And while impersonators play political figures on the show, politicians themselves make rare appearances. Saturday’s show, though, also featured Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who is up for reelection this year. He appeared in a sketch of a fake show called “What’s the Name?” During the segment, Kaine appeared and asked the contestants to identify him.

“Hi, I was Hillary Clinton’s vice-presidential running mate,” Kaine says. “At the time you said it was the most important election in American history, and that democracy was on the line. It’s been less than eight years. What’s my name?”

Mulaney, appearing as a contestant on the show, could not answer the question correctly.

As part of his 2016 campaign, Trump — who first made an appearance on the show before entering politics — delivered a monologue alongside two impersonators. The appearance drew protests over anti-immigrant comments he made around that time. His then-opponent, Clinton, also made an appearance in a separate episode as a bartender.

Former President Barack Obama also made a cameo as a candidate during the 2008 campaign cycle.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.