Trump’s campaign manager is open to being his White House chief of staff, but has conditions

By Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump campaign manager Susie Wiles, considered the front-runner to serve as White House chief of staff in the incoming administration, is open to taking the job, a source close to both individuals told CNN.

However, Wiles still has some reservations about that role and has expressed to Trump certain conditions before she accepts, the source said. At the top of the list is more control over who can reach the president in the Oval Office.

“The clown car can’t come into the White House at will,” the source said. “And he agrees with her.”

During Trump’s first term, his chiefs of staff struggled to prevent a roving cast of informal advisers, family members, friends and other interlopers from getting inside the White House to meet with him. Trump is often influenced on an issue by whoever he speaks to last, a fact that is well known within his circle and one that made life difficult on his top aides.

Wiles was widely credited for running what was seen as Trump’s most sophisticated and disciplined campaign, which included keeping many of the fringe voices in his orbit at bay.

For most of the campaign, she was in charge of the flight manifest for Trump’s private plane – a thankless job that required her to shut down access to the former president when he wouldn’t tell someone “no” himself. At times, she also had to confront Trump about keeping certain people at arm’s length – though, her inability to prevent far-right provocateur Laura Loomer from joining the former president at a debate and a 9/11 memorial service created significant blowback for her boss.

The daughter of the late NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall and a seasoned political operative from Florida, Wiles is one of the longest-serving advisers in Trump’s orbit. After helping him win Florida in 2020, she served as his de facto chief of staff during his post-presidency and then led his campaign for the entirety of the race – a rare feat in Trump world.

On election night, Trump credited Wiles during his victory speech, though she declined to address the crowd gathered at the Palm Beach Convention Center, instead turning the microphone over to co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita.

Her willingness to stay in the background has endeared her to Trump and to his allies, several of whom have already endorsed her publicly for the job.

“Susie Wiles ran Trump’s best campaign of the three, and it wasn’t particularly close,” Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk wrote on X. “She’s disciplined, she’s smart, and she doesn’t seek the limelight. She would make an incredible Chief of Staff. The president, and America, would be well served with Susie in that key role.”

