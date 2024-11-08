Rep. Jared Moskowitz says authorities investigating potential plot against his life after arrest of armed man

By Haley Talbot and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz said Friday that local police in his Florida district notified him about a “potential plot” against his life and told him that an armed man had been arrested not far from his home.

“The day before the election, I was notified by the Margate Police Department, located in my Congressional District, about a potential plot on my life,” the congressman said in a statement. “The individual in question was arrested not far from my home; he is a former felon who was in possession of a rifle, a suppressor, and body armor.”

“Found with him was a manifesto that, among other things, included antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the ‘target’ list,” Moskowitz, who is Jewish, said. He noted that he did not want to share further details to avoid interfering with the investigation.

The Margate Police Department said in a Friday news release that it arrested John Lapinski, 41, on November 2 for “possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other firearms related charges.”

During the investigation, officers also found “several firearms and evidence that indicated he may have been planning some type of criminal act,” according to the news release, which did not specifically mention the congressman.

CNN could not immediately identify an attorney for Lapinski.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the ongoing investigation into the incident, the police department said.

CNN has reached out to the ATF, US Capitol Police, US Marshals Service and Justice Department. The FBI declined to comment.

Moskowitz, who was reelected to represent Florida’s 23rd District on Tuesday, said in his statement that he is “deeply worried” about security for members of Congress.

“As someone who was appointed to the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump, I understand the failures and importance of fixing the protection of our current and future Commander-In-Chief and Vice President,” Moskowitz said. “At the same time, I am deeply worried about Congressional member security and the significant lack thereof when we are in the district. Regardless of our political affiliations or differences, we all have families we want to keep safe.”

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

