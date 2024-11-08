Special counsel tells court he is assessing future of Trump criminal case

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith could have a decision by December 2 on how to resolve Donald Trump’s criminal case surrounding the events of the 2020 election, he told a federal judge Friday.

He asked federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan to wipe away all deadlines that are upcoming so his office can assess how to move forward as Trump returns to the presidency.

This is the first step in which Smith is publicly indicating he preparing to wind down the case against Trump.

CNN has reported that the special counsel has already been in active talks with Justice Department senior officials about how to handle the case.

“As a result of the election held on November 5, 2024, the defendant is expected to be certified as President-elect on January 6, 2025, and inaugurated on January 20, 2025. The Government respectfully requests that the Court vacate the remaining deadlines in the pretrial schedule to afford the Government time to assess this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy,” the prosecutors wrote in a one-page filing.

“By December 2, 2024, the Government will file a status report or otherwise inform the Court of the result of its deliberations,” they added.

