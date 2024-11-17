Biden authorizes Ukraine to use long-range US weapons in Russia



By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use powerful long-range American weapons inside Russia, according to a senior US official familiar with the decision, as North Korean troops deploy in support of Moscow’s effort.

The decision comes as Russia has deployed nearly 50,000 troops to Kursk, the southern Russian region where Kyiv launched its surprise counteroffensive in the summer, to prepare to take back territory.

Thousands of North Korean troops have deployed to Kursk as part of the offensive. Biden and his advisers are concerned the entry of North Korea troops into the conflict could lead to a dangerous new phase in the war.

The decision to allow use of the Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, had been under consideration for months. American officials had been divided on the wisdom of allowing the new capability. Some voiced concern about escalating the war, while others worried about dwindling stockpiles of the weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky had been pressing Washington to allow use of the weapons inside Russia, arguing he needed the capability to gain momentum in his war effort.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

