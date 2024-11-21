Greene to chair new DOGE subcommittee on Oversight next Congress

By Annie Grayer and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — House GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she will chair a new oversight subcommittee in the next Congress that will work with the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

House Oversight Chair James Comer “intends to establish a new Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) for the 119th Congress,” a source familiar told CNN, confirming that Greene will chair the subcommittee.

Comer and Greene, a staunch supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, recently had a meeting with Ramaswamy and his team to discuss the new subcommittee, another source familiar told CNN.

The creation of the new subcommittee establishes a congressional arm to the broader effort by Trump and his allies to make significant cuts to the federal government. The subpanel will examine the salaries and status of members of the federal civil service and intergovernmental personnel among other oversight measures.

“I’m excited to chair this new subcommittee designed to work hand in hand with President Trump, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and the entire DOGE team” Greene said in a statement to CNN. “Our subcommittee’s work will expose people who need to be FIRED. The bureaucrats who don’t do their job, fail audits like in the Pentagon, and don’t know where BILLIONS of dollars are going, will be getting a pink slip.”

Greene said she plans to investigate waste throughout the federal government and hold hearings.

