Norwegian guard at US Embassy in Oslo arrested over allegations of spying for Russia and Iran

By Eve Brennan, Li-Lian Ahlskog Hou and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — A Norwegian man working as a security guard for the US Embassy in Oslo was arrested this week on allegations of spying for Russia and Iran.

According to Norway’s public broadcaster NRK, the man is in his 20s and was arrested at home in his garage on Wednesday. He is charged with attempted aggravated intelligence activities against state secrets and admitted to having collected and shared information with Russian and Iranian authorities, according to NRK.

The arrest comes amid ongoing concerns about Moscow and Tehran’s espionage and influence operations around the globe. Western officials have disrupted plots from Tehran to harm or kill individuals, including an alleged assassination plot against President-elect Donald Trump.

Also in November, the Wall Street Journal reported that incendiary devices which had ignited in Germany and the United Kingdom in July were part of a covert Russian operation aiming to start fires aboard cargo and passenger flights heading to the US and Canada.

The man accused of espionage in Norway “is charged with having obtained information that may be detrimental to the security situation for third countries, and the question is whether the information he has is of such a nature,” his lawyer John Christian Elden said, adding that his client had not acknowledged that he is a spy. Elden said his client does not plead guilty but consents to two weeks’ imprisonment, NRK reported.

Norway’s intelligence and security service PST confirmed to CNN Friday that it had arrested the individual “for intelligence activities against state secrets and illegal intelligence against other states.” A spokesperson for PST also confirmed that “the person was employed as a security guard at the American embassy in Oslo.” They declined to offer further information, citing the early stages of the investigation.

A US State Department spokesperson told CNN that they “do not comment on allegations related to intelligence or personnel matters, but as always appreciate our close coordination and cooperation with the Norwegian police on a range of critical issues.”

“We refer you to Norwegian authorities for further information,” the spokesperson said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.