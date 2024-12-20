House passes bill to avert shutdown hours ahead of deadline

By Clare Foran, Haley Talbot and Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — The House voted on Friday to pass a stopgap funding bill in a bid to avert a shutdown just hours before a midnight deadline.

The Senate must take up the bill next before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The bill extends government funding into March and provides disaster relief and farm aid, but it does not include a suspension of the debt limit, which President-elect Donald Trump had demanded Republicans address.

The successful vote in the House followed a tumultuous 24 hours on Capitol Hill as Republicans scrambled to find a way to prevent a shutdown after Trump upended the funding push by coming out against an initial bipartisan deal.

Trump’s opposition to the bipartisan agreement led Republicans to tank the deal, infuriating Democrats. The Republican-led House then tried and failed on Thursday to pass a GOP funding plan backed by Trump that would have included a two-year suspension of the debt limit.

That bill failed amid opposition from Democrats as well as a significant number of Republicans, highlighting the limits of Trump’s influence over congressional Republicans despite his position as leader of the party.

Democrats supported the stopgap bill that came to a vote on Friday after Republicans dropped the debt limit provisions that Trump had pushed for.

The House vote was 366 to 34. One Democrat voted present, and all of the votes against the bill were Republicans.

The bill will fund the government through March 14, 2025, and includes roughly $100 billion in disaster relief, as well as a farm bill extension.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

