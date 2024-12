(CNN) — The House Ethics Committee on Monday released a report that found evidence that former Rep. Matt Gaetz paid thousands of dollars for sex and drugs, including allegedly paying a 17-year-old girl for sex in 2017.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.