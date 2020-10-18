Candidates in Texas Congressional District 23 debate on ABC-7

Texas Politics

EL Paso, Texas – It is one of the largest congressional districts in the nation, stretching from east El Paso County along the border to San Antonio.

Texas’ 23rd Congressional District has historically been one of the most hotly contested each election cycle too.

With Republican incumbent Will Hurd deciding not to run for re-election, this year’s race features a battle between two military veterans --- Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones and Republican Tony Gonalzes.

Jones lost a narrow contest to Hurd two years ago, while Gonzales won a tightly contested runoff this summer for the Republican nomination.

They appeared on ABC-7's Good Morning El Paso Weekend and debated on a wide range of issues, including their approach to campaigning during the Covid-19.

Gonzales has been visiting with voters in person, while Jones has been relying on a combination of virtual and in-person events but all her in-person events have been held outdoors and while masked.

You can watch the entire debate in the video player at the top of this article. It's divided into two parts for your viewing convenience.