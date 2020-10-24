WATCH: Candidates for City Council District 3 seat debate how El Paso is handling Covid pandemic

Texas Politics

EL PASO, Texas – One of the key races in the Nov. 3 election is El Paso City Council District 3.

Incumbent Alexsandra Annello faces off against challengers James Arthur Campos and Judy Gutierrez.

The district covers central El Paso and part of northeast El Paso.

On Saturday, ABC-7 hosted the three candidates to a virtual debate during Good Morning El Paso Weekend, with an emphasis on how the city government is handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can watch the debate in two-parts in the video player above.