Watch LIVE at 3:30PM: Judge to rule in City of El Paso lawsuit vs. Abbott over masks
EL PASO, Texas — A judge heard arguments Thursday in the City of El Paso's request for a temporary injunction that would block Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order forbidding mask mandates.
County Court at Law Judge Ruben Morales said he would issue a decision at 3:30 p.m.
Thursday's hearing before Morales came after he signed a temporary restraining order last month that allowed El Paso's City/County Health Authority to institute mask rules.
In granting the TRO, Morales had ruled that Abbott exceeded his authority under the Texas Disaster Act of 1975.
Thursday's hearing for an injunction, a more permanent measure than a restraining order, comes as part of a lawsuit filed by the city against Abbott.
The article leaves out the fact that the El Paso 8th Court of Appeals already shot down part of the mask mandate.
The courts don’t have to worry about catching the virus during a hearing or wear a mask since they use Zoom.