Gov. Abbott signs 306 bills into law

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed 306 bills passed during the 89th Regular Legislative Session into law today.

A spokesperson for the Governor's Office says that Abbott is still reviewing the over 1,200 bills delivered to his desk this session. He has until Sunday to sign or veto them.

In announcing today's signings, Abbott's office highlighted these 15 new laws as "critical pieces of legislation." A spokesperson described each new law as follows: