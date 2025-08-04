Gov. Abbott threatens to remove Democrats from office if they do not return to the capitol by 2 p.m. Monday

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott says House Democrats need to be in attendance when the House reconvenes at 3:00 p.m. Central Time (2 p.m. Mountain Time) today, or else he will invoke Texas Attorney General Opinion No. KP-0382 to remove the missing Democrats from membership in the Texas House.

Abbott says that any lawmaker who does not comply faces loss of their seat and felony violations. The Democrats left the legislature as part of a "quorum break," in an effort to stop the House from voting to redistrict Texas. The legislature has been making an effort the last few weeks to redistrict Texas' congressional districts. Democrats claim that the proposed map will favor Republicans.

Democratic lawmakers who traveled to Illinois are currently scheduled to have a news conference at 6:00 PM Central Time in Illinois.

Abbott's office released the following statement last night. Read it in full below: