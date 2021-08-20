American Otasowie joins Club Brugge from Wolverhampton

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

American Owen Otasowie has transferred to Club Brugge in Belgium after making his Premier League debut for Wolverhampton last season. The 20-year-old defender and midfielder born in New York made his senior team debut for Wolves against Turkey’s Beşiktaş in the Europa League on Dec. 12. He made his Premier League debut three days later against Chelsea. He appeared in six Premier League matches last season and made his U.S. national team debut in an exhibition at Wales on Nov. 12.