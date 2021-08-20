Barcelona to give Pedri 2-week break after marathon run

ap-national-sports

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Pedri González will finally get a break after missing only one league game for Barcelona last season before going on to play for Spain at the European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics. Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says that the midfielder will take a two-week rest after Saturday’s Spanish league game against Athletic Bilbao. The 18-year-old Pedri has played 74 games for club and country since he made his debut with Barcelona at the start of last season. He helped Spain advance to the semifinals of the European Championship and reach the gold-medal match in Tokyo. Koeman says “it is impossible to play as many games as he has.”