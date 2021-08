ap-national-sports

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying Friday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Tasca had a 3.941-second run at 326.63 mph in a Ford Mustang. Mike Salinas was the fastest in Top Fuel, running a 3.752 at 326.08.