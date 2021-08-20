Browns’ Njoku happy with role, wants to stay in Cleveland

ap-national-sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns tight end David Njoku has changed his mind — again. After asking to be traded by Cleveland a year ago, Njoku now says he’s happy and comfortable with the Browns and has asked his agent to try and work out a contract extension with the team. The Browns drafted Njoku in the first round in 2017. He was unhappy with some moves the team made last year and wanted out. However, he’s changed his mind and said he wants to remain with the Browns, who have Super Bowl aspirations in 2021.